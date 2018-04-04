Lopez (back) will start Tuesday against the Jazz, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Lopez was questionable for the contest with back tightness but the center will resume his regular role in the starting rotation. In Sunday's loss to the Kings, Lopez registered nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes -- a similar workload is likely for Tuesday night.