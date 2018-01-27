Lakers' Brook Lopez: Wins battle against brother Friday
Lopez provided 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 20 minutes in Friday's 108-103 win over the Bulls.
Lopez has now posted three straight double-digit scoring efforts, while his rebound total was his highest since hauling in nine on Nov. 21 against this same Bulls squad. The veteran big man's playing time rarely exceeds 20 minutes, but he's occasionally able to parlay that allotment into some serviceable scoring and rebounding contributions. Factoring in Friday's production, he's how posted six double-digit scoring tallies in January, and he's bounced back from some recent shooting struggles by posting at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the floor in three straight contests.
