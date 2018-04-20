Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 74 games played with the Lakers in 2017-18.

Lopez's scoring, rebounding and assist totals greatly declined from last season as it may have been the result of Coach Walton's offensive system with the Lakers. Another probable reason was his field-goal and free-throw percentages were his lowest in six years as well. Lopez will be a free agent this summer and will likely attract attention from teams needing a reliable post presence.