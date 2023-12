Reddish is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to right knee soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Reddish and D'Angelo Russell (migraine) were late additions to the injury report, joining Anthony Davis (hip/groin), LeBron James (calf) and Taurean Prince (knee) as questionable. That's the Lakers' entire preferred starting lineup, so it's difficult to project what the rotation will look like until we know who'll be available.