Reddish (foot) is officially available for Sunday's matchup against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Reddish has been dealing with a minor foot injury that has given him a probable tag heading into the last two contests, but he is yet to miss time. In a limited bench role, Reddish has averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three.