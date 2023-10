Reddish (ankle) is active for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Bucks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish missed three straight preseason games due to an ankle injury, but it appears he's cleared the issue and will likely start Sunday's exhibition, as the Lakers are resting a few of their usual starters. Reddish is competing for a roster spot, so his production during preseason is certainly worth monitoring.