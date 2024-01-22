Reddish (knee) put up 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 21 minutes in Sunday's 134-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

Reddish had started in 17 consecutive appearances before missing the last three games with left knee soreness, but the Lakers brought him back in a bench role in his return to action Sunday. Though the Lakers were without Taurean Prince (knee) on Sunday, head coach Darvin Ham elected to deploy Rui Hachimura on the top unit over Reddish, who still came through with a bench-leading scoring total. With the hot-shooting D'Angelo Russell having seemingly reclaimed a permanent spot in the starting five, Reddish looks as though he'll be confined to the second unit provided Prince is back in action sooner rather than later.