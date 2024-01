Reddish (knee) could miss a few games due to left kee soreness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reddish left the Lakers' last two contests after just eight minutes and 11 minutes played due to left knee soreness. Reddish could now be facing a multi-game absence due to swelling and soreness in that knee. Max Christie is the leading candidate to receive a boost in minutes sans Reddish.