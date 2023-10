Reddish had 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 108-97 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Reddish struggled from the floor, but he still managed to post a decent stat line. He already dealt with an ankle injury in the early stages of the preseason, and given his place on the Opening Night roster is still on the bubble, every positive outing he has going forward will boost his chances of earning a rotation spot come Oct. 24.