Reddish (groin) is a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish carries a questionable designation for Thursday's matchup after returning from a three-game absence Wednesday against the Pistons. The Lakers want to see how he feels after pregame warmups before determining his status for the second half of the back-to-back set, and it's not yet clear whether he'll take on a starting role if he's available.