Reddish won't return to Saturday's game against the Jazz due to left knee soreness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. He finished scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound in 11 minutes.

Reddish was carrying a questionable tag into Saturday's game with the same injury, so he may have suffered an aggravation at some point along the way. Max Christie started the second half in place of Reddish and could move into the top unit again for Monday's game against the Thunder if Reddish is unable to play.