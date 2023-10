Reddish is probable for Thursday's game versus the Suns due to right foot soreness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's unclear if Reddish's foot soreness is related to his ankle injury from the preseason, but it isn't expected to keep him out Thursday. Reddish played 21 minutes in the season opener and could continue to see extended playing time with Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) out.