Reddish (face) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athleticreports.

Reddish was going through his usual warmup when coach Darvin Ham was speaking, and it doesn't sound like the wing will have any restrictions Thursday. Reddish is averaging 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in January.