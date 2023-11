Reddish accumulated two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over 24 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to Orlando.

Reddish started again for the injury-riddled Lakers but regressed in an ugly defeat. The 24-year-old provided eight points, four assists and three steals in Wednesday's start against the Clippers, but he delivered no versatile production Saturday. Reddish is losing streaming credibility despite being the Lakers only healthy option on the wings.