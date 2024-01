Reddish left Tuesday's game versus the Raptors with 3:42 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent face injury, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Immanuel Quickley was assessed with a Flagrant 1 foul after elbowing Reddish in the face late in Tuesday's contest. If Reddish is unable to return, he will finish with 13 points, one rebound, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.