Reddish racked up zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-100 loss to the Suns.

Reddish has now seen at least 20 minutes in four straight games, but his usage rate has been far too low to appeal to most fantasy managers. During that stretch, he's posted averages of 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals.