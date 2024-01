Reddish was evaluated by the training staff Tuesday night after taking an elbow to the mouth against the Raptors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham didn't have much of an update after the game, so Reddish should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns. If he's unable to play, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell could each pick up a handful of minutes.