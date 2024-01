Reddish left Thursday's game against the Suns with left knee soreness and will not return, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. He finished scoreless in eight minutes.

Reddish was not able to start the second half with Jarred Vanderbilt taking his spot. If Reddish is unable to play Saturday against the Jazz, guys like Vanderbilt, D'Angelo Russell and Max Christie could soak up more minutes.