Reddish (groin) is probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Reddish was unavailable for Thursday's game against Charlotte due to his sore left groin, but he'll likely be able to return to action for the first half of a back-to-back set Saturday. Over his last five appearances, the 24-year-old has averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game.