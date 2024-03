Reddish is considered probable for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reddish has played in the Lakers' previous two games after returning from a 14-game absence due to an ankle injury. He has subsequently drawn probable designations but ultimately played through them. While he is seemingly on track to play, confirmation on his status is unlikely to come until closer to tipoff.