Reddish (groin) is probable for Saturday's game against Houston, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Reddish was held out of Thursday's game versus the Thunder, but it was considered a precaution on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Reddish failed to score in his previous two appearances, but he's been very solid on the defensive end and is averaging 1.6 steals per game this campaign.