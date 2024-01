Reddish is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to a facial laceration, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Reddish took an elbow to the mouth during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Raptors, but he'll be day-to-day going forward. If Reddish is unable to play versus the Suns, it's likely that Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell will pick up a handful of minutes.