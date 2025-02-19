Reddish (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Reddish is set to return from an eight-game absence Wednesday due to personal reasons. The 25-year-old was included in the trade that would have sent Dalton Knecht to Charlotte in exchange for Mark Williams (reconditioning). However, both Knecht and Reddish are back in Los Angeles after the trade was rescinded, and they are both candidates for a bump in minutes if LeBron James (foot) is downgraded from questionable to out.