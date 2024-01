Reddish won't play in Thursday's game against the Bulls with a sprained right ankle, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reddish missed three games with a hamstring injury before returning to action Sunday. However, Reddish picked up a sprained ankle since then and will be in street clothes for Thursday's tilt. In his place, Max Christie and Austin Reaves should see more minutes. His next chance to play will come Saturday at Golden State.