Reddish (knee) is probable to play Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reddish has missed three games in a row, but the fact that he's listed as probable suggests he's trending in the right direction. Reddish has made six appearances this month and is averaging 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 18.8 minutes per game in that span.