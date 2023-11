Reddish (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reddish returned from a three-game absence Wednesday against the Pistons and was held scoreless with two assists in 20 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set or whether he'll reclaim a starting role if he's able to suit up.