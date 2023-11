Reddish (groin) has drawn a questionable designation for Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Reddish is coming off a one-game absence due to a groin issue he sustained in Tuesday's win over the Jazz. His availability Saturday will ultimately come down to how his groin is feeling closer to tipoff. Max Christie would presumably be the prime beneficiary of a potential absence, while Austin Reaves could see some increased minutes as well.