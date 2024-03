Reddish (ankle) will play Monday against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reddish was once again added to the injury report as probable leading up to Monday's clash, and as expected, he's ultimately been cleared to take the court. He hasn't contributed much in three games since returning from a 14-game absence, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Lakers keep a close eye on his workload versus Oklahoma City to prevent aggravating his previous ankle injury.