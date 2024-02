Reddish (ankle) recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes Wednesday in the Lakers' 116-112 win over the Clippers.

Reddish made his return from a 14-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and took back a spot on the Lakers' second unit, replacing Max Christie in the rotation. Minutes could be more difficult to come by for Reddish when the Lakers get the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) back from injury, however.