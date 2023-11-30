Reddish (groin) was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and contributed two assists in 20 minutes in Wednesday's 133-107 win over the Pistons.

Reddish had started seven consecutive games before he missed the Lakers' subsequent three contests with a right groin strain. Though Reddish was cleared ahead of Wednesday's contest, head coach Darvin Ham elected to bring the 24-year-old off the bench, while Max Christie started on the wing alongside Taurean Prince. Christie (five points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes) contributed little during his time on the court, so the Lakers could choose to return Reddish to the top unit for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday in Oklahoma City.