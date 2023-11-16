Reddish supplied 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and five steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 loss to the Kings.

Reddish's season-high five steals marked his fifth game this season in which he notched multiple steals. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.0 assists in 30.8 minutes across his last four appearances since being inserted into the starting lineup. Reddish has also shot 52.4 percent on 5.3 three-point attempts per contest over that span.