Reddish, who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, is expected to miss "a few games," Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reddish has exited early in both of the Lakers' last two games with left knee soreness, most recently playing 11 minutes in Saturday's 132-125 loss to Utah before his departure. Given McMenamin's report, Reddish can be expected to remain out through at least Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, though it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran wing missed additional contests beyond that while waiting for the soreness in his knee to subside. Reddish's upcoming absence should open up a spot in the rotation for Max Christie.