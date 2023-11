Reddish finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

Redish drew the start due to recent struggles by Austin Reaves, and he made the most of his opportunity. It's anyone's guess who will line up alongside D'Angelo Russell on Tuesday against the Grizzlies, and it's a scenario worth monitoring.