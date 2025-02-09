The trade between the Lakers and Hornets involving Reddish, Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht was rescinded Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

According to McMenamin, the Lakers have relayed that the trade fell through because the Hornets failed to satisfy a condition of the deal. Bobby Marks of ESPN.com adds that because the deadline has passed, the trade was not allowed to be amended. Reddish had fallen out of the Lakers rotation ahead of the deadline, and a path to playing time looks even more difficult now with Luka Doncic (calf) in the fold and expected to make his team debut during the upcoming week.