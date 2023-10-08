Reddish won't return to Saturday's preseason game against the Warriors after suffering a right ankle sprain, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Ankle sprains are tough to handle if not given proper rest, and the Lakers are doing the smart thing here in removing Reddish from a preseason game, as he figures to be in the mix for bench minutes once the regular season starts. The forward ended with one point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 18 minutes off the bench against Golden State. It remains to be seen if Reddish will recover in time to face the Nets on Monday.