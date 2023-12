Reddish (knee) is out for Friday's game versus the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reddish, D'Angelo Russell (head) and Anthony Davis (hip) are all out for Friday's contest. Austin Reaves, Max Christie and Rui Hachimura are candidates to receive extended minutes. Reddish's next chance to suit up is Moinday's matchup with the Knicks.