Reddish (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Nets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reddish has been ruled out for Friday's matchup and is set to miss a third straight game, making it his 10th missed game of the campaign. Reddish hasn't been able to produce much when healthy, so his fantasy upside isn't very high even when he's healthy. His next chance to feature will come against Portland on Sunday.