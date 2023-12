Reddish (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reddish returned to the starting lineup Saturday after missing the previous contest with a groin injury, but he'll take a seat for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back set. D'Angelo Russell (tailbone) is also out, while LeBron James (illness, knee) is questionable, so Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are candidates for increased roles versus New Orleans.