Reddish (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reddish left Tuesday's win over the Jazz in the first quarter after experiencing groin soreness and will miss at least one additional contest. Max Christie started the second half in Reddish's absence, but Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves are also candidates for increased roles with the starting shooting guard unavailable.