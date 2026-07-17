Lakers' Cameron Carr: Adds 14 points in Summer League

Carr registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 105-82 Summer League win over the Bulls.

Carr put together a decent effort offensively, and while he couldn't get a shot to fall from beyond the arc, his production from the field helped the Lakers to a 4-0 Summer League record. The rookie has been putting together an impressive showing thus far in Summer League play, and assuming the Lakers don't shut him down, he'll have additional opportunities to get run over the weekend.