Lakers' Cameron Carr: Knicks trade rights to Lakers

The Knicks selected Cameron Carr with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After playing sparingly across two seasons with Tennessee, Carr broke out in his lone season at Baylor in 2025-26, averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals on 49.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.4 percent from deep in 33.7 minutes over 34 games, culminating in All-Big 12 Third Team honors. The Lakers' roster is far from set heading into the 2026-27 campaign, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves not guaranteed to return. As a result, it's unknown what kind of workload awaits Carr in his first season in Los Angeles, though it can go either way depending on who is on the roster to begin the new year.