Lakers' Cameron Carr: Leads Lakers in scoring Friday

Carr finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's 104-72 California Classic Summer League loss to Golden State.

Carr led the Lakers in scoring while tying Yaxel Lendeborg for a game-high 19 points. He also made five three-point shots, three more than the rest of the team combined. The 2026 No. 24 overall pick is coming off a sound 2025-26 campaign at Baylor, where he averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals on 49.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.4 percent shooting from deep across 33.7 minutes in 34 regular-season and postseason games. While Carr displayed flashes of promise in his Summer League debut, he faces an uphill battle for consistent playing time with the Lakers in 2026-27.