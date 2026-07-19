Lakers' Cameron Carr: Scores 17 points in SL loss

Carr contributed 17 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Saturday's 92-88 loss to the Warriors in the Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals.

Carr's and the Lakers' Summer League run came to an end Saturday, and the rookie first-rounder struggled mightily with efficiency. Still, he finished as Los Angeles' second-leading scorer, posting at least 14 points for the fourth time in as many Las Vegas Summer League outings. During that span, Carr averaged 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He's in line to compete for meaningful playing time off the bench in his rookie season.