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Lakers' Cameron Carr: Scores 18 points in SL victory

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carr finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 29 minutes in Friday's 96-84 Summer League win over the Thunder.

After scoring just five points in Monday's 88-84 California Classic Summer League win over San Antonio, Carr turned it around Friday, finishing only two points behind Adou Thiero, who scored a game-high 20. The 21-year-old may not play in every game for the Lakers throughout the remainder of the team's time in Las Vegas. However, even if Carr suits up only a few more times, he is already in line for a prominent role heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

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