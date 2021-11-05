Anthony totaled 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in a loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Anthony again came up big off the bench for the Lakers, scoring more than all of the team's other reserves combined and knocking down five three-pointers for the second time in three games. Two of his treys came within the final minute of the contest, though Los Angeles wasn't able to avoid their second loss to OKC this season. Anthony has shined thus far in his first campaign with the Lakers, posting per-game averages of 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 three-pointers. He is tied for third in the league with 32 triples on the season.