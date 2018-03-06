Lakers' Channing Frye: Cleared for non-contact on-court activities
Frye (abdomen) has been cleared to participate in on-court non-contact activities and will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Frye underwent an appendectomy in mid-February and does not have a clear timetable for a return. But, we should get more information once he's re-evaluated later in the week. In the meantime, Julius Randle and Ivica Zubac should continue seeing extra time at center.
More News
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Out at least next five games•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Undergoes appendectomy•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Out Thursday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Expected to be available Saturday•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Traded to Los Angeles•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores 20 points amid Love injury•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...