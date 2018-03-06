Frye (abdomen) has been cleared to participate in on-court non-contact activities and will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Frye underwent an appendectomy in mid-February and does not have a clear timetable for a return. But, we should get more information once he's re-evaluated later in the week. In the meantime, Julius Randle and Ivica Zubac should continue seeing extra time at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories