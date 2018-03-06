Frye (abdomen) has been cleared to participate in on-court non-contact activities and will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Frye underwent an appendectomy in mid-February and does not have a clear timetable for a return. But, we should get more information once he's re-evaluated later in the week. In the meantime, Julius Randle and Ivica Zubac should continue seeing extra time at center.