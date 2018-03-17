Lakers' Channing Frye: Does not play Friday
Frye (abdomen) did not play during Friday's 92-91 loss to the Heat.
It appears Frye is not quite ready to return to game action as of yet. He played just one game for the Lakers prior to undergoing an appendectomy, which has kept him on the sidelines since.
