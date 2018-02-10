Frye (Coach's Decision) is expected to be available for Saturday's tilt against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Frye was traded to Los Angeles on Thursday's trade deadline. It's not exactly clear what his role will be, though he could function as a second-unit, floor-spacing center. At the moment, it doesn't appear as if his fantasy value has changed dramatically, as he was seeing 12.4 minutes per game in Cleveland and posting just 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds.