Frye registered 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime win over the Spurs.

The veteran sharpshooter was in vintage form Wednesday, producing a season - and bench-high scoring total on a blistering 88.9 percent success rate from the floor. Frye has mostly been logging DNP-CDs since his arrival in Los Angeles, but he's now enjoyed a regular role in the frontcourt rotation over the last four games while logging between 15 and 26 minutes in those contests. If his role remains similar for the Lakers' last four games, he certainly has some value as a DFS punt play.