Lakers' Channing Frye: Not traveling with team
Frye (abdomen) will not make the trip to Oakland for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Sports Los Angeles reports.
Frye is nearing a return from a sports hernia, but he'll remain out through at least the Lakers' next two games, with Friday's matchup against Miami looming as his earliest possible return date. The veteran, who came over from Cleveland at the deadline, will likely fill a minor role off the bench once he's back to full health.
More News
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Cleared for non-contact on-court activities•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Out at least next five games•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Undergoes appendectomy•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Out Thursday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Expected to be available Saturday•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Traded to Los Angeles•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...