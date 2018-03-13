Frye (abdomen) will not make the trip to Oakland for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Sports Los Angeles reports.

Frye is nearing a return from a sports hernia, but he'll remain out through at least the Lakers' next two games, with Friday's matchup against Miami looming as his earliest possible return date. The veteran, who came over from Cleveland at the deadline, will likely fill a minor role off the bench once he's back to full health.